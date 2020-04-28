Apple Watch発売から5年を祝して、初代デザイナーが当時を振り返りツイート

コロナコロナで忘れてたけど、今月24日はApple Watchの5歳の誕生日でした。

初めてApple Watchが登場した時は、SFぽーい、ガジェガジェしーいって思いましたけど、今ではすっかり馴染んで日常的なアイテムとなりました。Apple Watchの5周年を祝して、ローンチ当時のデザイナーが裏話をツイートしています。

TwitterでApple Watchトークを披露したのは、Appleに20年以上勤めたデザイナーのImran Chaudhri氏。デザイナーの1人として、初代Apple Watch開発チームに参加していました。当初のホーム画面のアイディアスケッチを再現した画像や、竜頭の存在ががホーム画面に次元を持たせたこと、スケッチなどを送れる機能｢Digital Touch｣がチーム内で｢E.T.｣と呼ばれていたことなど、おもしろいエピソードを披露しています。E.T.と呼んだ理由は、Digital Touchが感情を共有する新たな形となると思ったからだそうですが、Apple Watchの盤面を指で操作する姿は、言われてみればまさにE.T.で笑っちゃいますね。

digital touch was originally called E.T. for electronic touch. i called it that for its potential as a new form of emotional connection.



the drawing “ink" was inspired by my graffiti days. the ephemera was designed to communicate transmission while making it guilt free. pic.twitter.com/FadGhf8ho9 — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

最初のプロトタイプについて。

my first prototype was built on a 6th gen nano strapped to this band. i had just wrapped up ios5 and took it down to show the ID team what notification centre and siri was – and what it could be in the future. i never got to share it with steve. we lost him right after ios5. pic.twitter.com/j4JJYNIgIu — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

｢第6世代のiPod nanoで作ってこのバンドにくっつけた最初のプロトタイプ。iOS 5の開発を終えたばかりで、IDチームに通知センターやSiriを、これが未来だと見せにいった。これ、スティーブには見せられなかったなぁ。iOS 5のすぐ後に亡くなったから｣

the butterflies in the motion watch face were shot and animated by @zuckermanstudio. none were harmed, they had already passed. andrew just gave them life.



here’s the blue ? he lives with us now: pic.twitter.com/QDE8gORWDo — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

｢Motion Watch Faceの蝶々。撮影とアニメーション担当は@zuckermanstudio。撮影で傷つけた蝶々はゼロ。すでに死んでいる蝶々を使ったから。アンドリューが命を吹き込んだ｣

i created the solar watch face as a way for muslims observing ramadan to quickly see the position of the sun and for all to understand the sun's relationship to time. #RamadanMubarakpic.twitter.com/4mcmIknqjm — Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri) April 24, 2020

｢Watch Face 『ソーラー』も作った。イスラム教の人々が、太陽の位置でラマダンを確認するように、多くの人に太陽と時間の関係性をわかってもらえればと思って｣

氏のアカウントを見ていると、Apple WatchだけでなくiPhoneなど、他のAppleプロダクトにちょいちょい触れており、Appleファンには楽しいツイートが多く投稿されています。