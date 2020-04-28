  • NEW
      Apple Watch発売から5年を祝して、初代デザイナーが当時を振り返りツイート

      • author そうこ
      Image: Imran Chaudhri/Twitter

      コロナコロナで忘れてたけど、今月24日はApple Watchの5歳の誕生日でした。

      初めてApple Watchが登場した時は、SFぽーい、ガジェガジェしーいって思いましたけど、今ではすっかり馴染んで日常的なアイテムとなりました。Apple Watchの5周年を祝して、ローンチ当時のデザイナーが裏話をツイートしています。

      TwitterでApple Watchトークを披露したのは、Appleに20年以上勤めたデザイナーのImran Chaudhri氏。デザイナーの1人として、初代Apple Watch開発チームに参加していました。当初のホーム画面のアイディアスケッチを再現した画像や、竜頭の存在ががホーム画面に次元を持たせたこと、スケッチなどを送れる機能｢Digital Touch｣がチーム内で｢E.T.｣と呼ばれていたことなど、おもしろいエピソードを披露しています。E.T.と呼んだ理由は、Digital Touchが感情を共有する新たな形となると思ったからだそうですが、Apple Watchの盤面を指で操作する姿は、言われてみればまさにE.T.で笑っちゃいますね。

      最初のプロトタイプについて。

      ｢第6世代のiPod nanoで作ってこのバンドにくっつけた最初のプロトタイプ。iOS 5の開発を終えたばかりで、IDチームに通知センターやSiriを、これが未来だと見せにいった。これ、スティーブには見せられなかったなぁ。iOS 5のすぐ後に亡くなったから｣

      ｢Motion Watch Faceの蝶々。撮影とアニメーション担当は@zuckermanstudio。撮影で傷つけた蝶々はゼロ。すでに死んでいる蝶々を使ったから。アンドリューが命を吹き込んだ｣

      ｢Watch Face 『ソーラー』も作った。イスラム教の人々が、太陽の位置でラマダンを確認するように、多くの人に太陽と時間の関係性をわかってもらえればと思って｣

      氏のアカウントを見ていると、Apple WatchだけでなくiPhoneなど、他のAppleプロダクトにちょいちょい触れており、Appleファンには楽しいツイートが多く投稿されています。

      Source: Twitter via The Verge

