      サムスンの梱包用ダンボール、猫の家やマガジンラックなどに再利用可能なデザインになる

      • author 岡本玄介
      Image: SAMSUMG Newsroom

      クラフト魂に火が着けば、スゴい猫屋敷に発展するかも？

      韓国の家電メーカーSamsung（サムスン）が、普通であれば古紙回収されるであろう梱包用ダンボール箱を、猫の家やマガジンラック、小型のAV機器が収まるAVラックへと再生できる、｢エコ・パッケージング｣を採用するようになります。

      200420_samsung2
      Image: SAMSUMG Newsroom

      適用されるのは、｢ライフスタイルTV｣のラインナップにある｢Serif｣と｢Fram｣、そして｢Sero｣の3モデルです。箱に印刷されたQRコードをスキャンすれば組み立て方が閲覧できるようになっています。

      SAMSUMG Newsroomによりますと、このコンセプトはCES 2020にて、イノベーション・アワードを受賞したとのこと。その理由のひとつは、ダンボールにはドット・マトリックス・デザインと呼ばれる小さな無数の点が等間隔に並んでおり、ユーザーが自分で設計図を描いて簡易的な家具を創出できる、という自由度の高さにもあります。

      お子さんがいるご家庭では、大きめの箱は男の子の電車に変身したり、女の子ならドレッサーになったりと、しばらく遊び道具として活躍することがあります。そこではせいぜい、マジックで車輪や装飾を描いてソレっぽくする程度ですが、予め家具になるようデザインされているのはナイスですよね。

      今後は、英国のデザインやアートを紹介するメディアdezeenとともにコンペを開催し、もっと新しいキット案を生み出していくとのこと。

      ダンボールといえば、任天堂が｢Nintendo Labo｣でちょっと近い試みをやっていますが、もっとさまざまな企業にも広がってほしいですよね。特に世界で1番ダンボール箱を多く配達しているであろう、｢A｣から始まるあの企業とか…？

      Source: Instagram, dezeen via SAMSUMG Newsroom via INTERESTING ENGINEERING

      猫の家やマガジンラックになる梱包用段ボール ほしい？

      • 0
      • 0

