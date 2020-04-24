サムスンの梱包用ダンボール、猫の家やマガジンラックなどに再利用可能なデザインになる

クラフト魂に火が着けば、スゴい猫屋敷に発展するかも？
韓国の家電メーカーSamsung（サムスン）が、普通であれば古紙回収されるであろう梱包用ダンボール箱を、猫の家やマガジンラック、小型のAV機器が収まるAVラックへと再生できる、｢エコ・パッケージング｣を採用するようになります。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
Can you think outside of the (cardboard) box? Now you can put your creativity to the test with the Samsung x @dezeen Out of the Box Contest. Stand to bring home prizes totalling $20,000. Discover more via the link in our bio ? #EcoPackage #TheSerif #TheFrame #TheSero #Dezeen #StayCreative
適用されるのは、｢ライフスタイルTV｣のラインナップにある｢Serif｣と｢Fram｣、そして｢Sero｣の3モデルです。箱に印刷されたQRコードをスキャンすれば組み立て方が閲覧できるようになっています。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
We are proud to officially launch the new #EcoPackage for #TheSerif, #TheFrame, and #TheSero! The corrugated cardboard box used to protect your new TVs now sport a dot matrix across its surface, designed to help you cleverly upcycle. Wondering how it works? Keep your eyes peeled ? for more details to come. #EcoPackage #StayCreative
SAMSUMG Newsroomによりますと、このコンセプトはCES 2020にて、イノベーション・アワードを受賞したとのこと。その理由のひとつは、ダンボールにはドット・マトリックス・デザインと呼ばれる小さな無数の点が等間隔に並んでおり、ユーザーが自分で設計図を描いて簡易的な家具を創出できる、という自由度の高さにもあります。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
What if you could get a TV & receive another furniture piece for free? ? You can with the new Eco-Package. Discover fun upcycling ideas with the QR code on the box. Then, use the dot matrix to craft a table, a pet house, and more. Start creating — an exciting challenge (with amazing rewards!) is coming your way. #EcoPackage #TheSerif #TheFrame #TheSero #StayCreative
お子さんがいるご家庭では、大きめの箱は男の子の電車に変身したり、女の子ならドレッサーになったりと、しばらく遊び道具として活躍することがあります。そこではせいぜい、マジックで車輪や装飾を描いてソレっぽくする程度ですが、予め家具になるようデザインされているのはナイスですよね。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
Are your TV remotes, consoles and more strewn all around your coffee table? Keep them all in one eco-friendly place with your very own out-of-the-box TV console, effortlessly made out of the new Samsung Eco-Package. Or come up with something completely different! Your Eco-Package design could stand a chance to win prizes totalling $20,000 with the Samsung x @dezeen Out of the Box Contest. Discover more at smsng.co/OutofTheBox #EcoPackage #TheSerif #TheFrame #TheSero #StayCreative
この投稿をInstagramで見る
You can never have too much storage space. Now, you can use the new Samsung Eco-Package to make your own eco-friendly storage box. The corrugated cardboard box used to package #TheSerif, #TheFrame and #TheSero now sports a dot matrix designed to help you creatively and easily upcycle. Why not go one step further and create your own Eco-Package design? You might bring home prizes totalling $20,000 with the Samsung x @dezeen Out of the Box Contest. Discover more at smsng.co/OutoftheBox #EcoPackage #StayCreative
今後は、英国のデザインやアートを紹介するメディアdezeenとともにコンペを開催し、もっと新しいキット案を生み出していくとのこと。
ダンボールといえば、任天堂が｢Nintendo Labo｣でちょっと近い試みをやっていますが、もっとさまざまな企業にも広がってほしいですよね。特に世界で1番ダンボール箱を多く配達しているであろう、｢A｣から始まるあの企業とか…？
Source: Instagram, dezeen via SAMSUMG Newsroom via INTERESTING ENGINEERING