戦闘機みたい。ジャカルタ生まれの電動バイク｢katalis EV.500｣

第二次世界大戦中の戦闘機がモチーフですって。
知る人ぞ知る、バイク天国の東南アジアではフリーダムなカスタマイズが盛んです。そのなかでも目を引くのが、ジャカルタのKatalis Companyが制作した、日本のアニメにも影響を受けたという、男心をくすぐるような戦闘機風の電動バイク｢EV.500｣です。
Every generation must think several steps ahead of their previous generations. That’s the way to progress and that’s the way to become more and more civilized human beings. . . . Footage: @buburayamracer @otomotif_tv Music: @mryohenc @baimguitar @jabalrootz Editor: @imamsvntoso . . . #katalis #design #caferacer #creativeagency #architecture #dirumahaja #branding #electricmotorcycle #motorcycledesign #industrialdesign #electricvehicle #automotivedesign #scrambler #electricscooter #urbanmobility #electricbike
コロナ禍で発表の機会を失ってしまう
｢EV.500｣は都市型マイクロ・モビリティーへの解決策として若者向けに考えられました。｢IIMS Electric Vehicle Competition 2020｣というインドネシアの電動自動車が集まる国際モーターショウに出品する予定だったのですが、新型コロナウイルスの影響で中止になったため、お披露目の機会を失ってしまった残念なEVバイクなのです。
ですがBIKEEXIFによりますと、katalisは限定生産を行ないネット販売する計画がある、と伝えています。
制作者は日本のアニメ好き
建築家だったデザイナー、ジュリアン・パラパ氏は、6061アルミニウム合金製のフレームを使い、懐かしきミリタリーのデザインと日本のサブカル的な視覚的要素、そしてEVの未来的な技術をフュージョンさせたとのこと。Instagramでは、看板が日本語で書かれたラーメン屋やお好み焼き屋の前で撮られた写真が並び、確かに日本の文化に影響を受けているのが見て取れます。
If you were like us grew up in the late 90s/early 2000s (sorry, uncle @julianpalapa is older than the rest of us in Katalis 🤭), you will remember lots of animes with fond memories. Ranging from Dragon Ball - Z to Yu-Yu Hakusho. From Patlabor to Doraemon. Detective Conan to Captain Tsubasa. . . Watching these series will surely bring back memory of your childhood. Just like in the old days, when you were watching these series on Sunday morning, or on the weekdays afternoon, right after you've got home from school. . . So we thought anime would be a good sort of introductory presentation of the upcoming Katalis EV.500. A bike that will clearly bring back the nostalgic memories of the past and at the same time, present the idea of future mobility. . . Stay tuned on our social media channels and @iims_id to see the launch of Katalis EV.500. Save the date, it's on April 9, 2020. See you! #ev_icec2020 . . . #katalis #design #brandconsultant #creativeagency #covıd19 #dirumahaja #branding #electricmotorcycle #motorcycledesign #industrialdesign #electricvehicle #automotivedesign #followforfollowback #electricscooter #urbanmobility #electricbike #anime #cartoon
『ドラゴンボールZ』や『幽遊白書』、『パトレイバー』などを見て育ったとあり、アニメのテイストで｢EV.500｣をプレゼンするのがよさそうだと考えたようです。
Reality is for the people that lack of imagination. •Hayao Miyazaki• . . Illustration: @yudhis_c . . . . #katalis #design #caferacer #creativeagency #doodle #dirumahaja #anime #electricmotorcycle #manga #industrialdesign #cartoon #automotivedesign #illustration #electricscooter #sketch #electricbike
外出自粛でも若者を刺激したい
designboomでは、katalisは今のコロナ禍で、｢外出できなくとも屋内でこうしたモノ作りが可能だ｣｢都市封鎖中でも革新は起こせる｣ということを若い人たちに示すべく制作した、とあります。ステキな心意気ですね。
Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. -Leonardo Da Vinci- . . . 📷: @galaindiga . . . . . . #katalis #design #caferacer #creativeagency #architecture #dirumahaja #branding #electricmotorcycle #motorcycledesign #industrialdesign #electricvehicle #automotivedesign #scrambler #electricscooter #urbanmobility #electricbike
モーターは500Wで、バッテリーは48V／12Ah。最高時速は40kmで航続距離も40kmとなっています。ですが注文に応じて1000Wのモーターに交換することもできるとのこと。速さよりも、楽しく乗ることの方が大事なバイクって感じですけどね。ぜひとも製品化を待ちたいところです。
Source: YouTube, Instagram, BIKEEXIF via designboom