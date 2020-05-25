  • NEW
  • CATEGORY
  • TAG
  • FEATURE

    タグ一覧へ

      本日のトランプは｢ポジティブにネガティブ｣だそうです（コロナ検査）

      • author satomi
      本日のトランプは｢ポジティブにネガティブ｣だそうです（コロナ検査）
      Image: NBC/Twitter

      ま、紛らわしい…。

      世界が注目する米国大統領、｢本日のコロナ検査結果｣。トランプ大統領は先日｢ポジティブにネガティブ｣と答えて、記者団の頭の中が地磁気逆転のようになりました。

      大統領：今朝はとてもポジティブだったよ♬

      記者団：なんですかそれ!?!?!?

      大統領：要するにあれだあれ、｢ポジティブにネガティブ方向に振れた｣というやつだ。もうパーフェクト♬

      記者団：（質問が叫びに変わる）

      大統領：いやだからさ…完ぺきにネガティブだった。

      どっちだよ！！！！！！ どっちなんだよ！！！！！！と動揺する記者団の心の中が透けて見えるようですね。いやあ…いつもご苦労様です…。

      コメディアンのSarah Cooper女史の再現映像も併せてどうぞ。

      Sources: NBC, Sarah Cooper

        あわせて読みたい

        powered by

        LATEST NEWS

        GIZMODO REVIEWS

        MORE

        LATEST NEWS

        MORE