本日のトランプは｢ポジティブにネガティブ｣だそうです（コロナ検査）

ま、紛らわしい…。

世界が注目する米国大統領、｢本日のコロナ検査結果｣。トランプ大統領は先日｢ポジティブにネガティブ｣と答えて、記者団の頭の中が地磁気逆転のようになりました。

どっちだよ！！！！！！ どっちなんだよ！！！！！！と動揺する記者団の心の中が透けて見えるようですね。いやあ…いつもご苦労様です…。

Pres. Trump on his coronavirus test today: "I tested very positively, in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning -- meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative." pic.twitter.com/Jylltw0JXs