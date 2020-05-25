本日のトランプは｢ポジティブにネガティブ｣だそうです（コロナ検査）

ま、紛らわしい…。
世界が注目する米国大統領、｢本日のコロナ検査結果｣。トランプ大統領は先日｢ポジティブにネガティブ｣と答えて、記者団の頭の中が地磁気逆転のようになりました。
大統領：今朝はとてもポジティブだったよ♬
記者団：なんですかそれ!?!?!?
大統領：要するにあれだあれ、｢ポジティブにネガティブ方向に振れた｣というやつだ。もうパーフェクト♬
記者団：（質問が叫びに変わる）
大統領：いやだからさ…完ぺきにネガティブだった。
どっちだよ！！！！！！ どっちなんだよ！！！！！！と動揺する記者団の心の中が透けて見えるようですね。いやあ…いつもご苦労様です…。
Pres. Trump on his coronavirus test today: "I tested very positively, in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning -- meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative." pic.twitter.com/Jylltw0JXs— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) May 21, 2020
コメディアンのSarah Cooper女史の再現映像も併せてどうぞ。
I tested very positively pic.twitter.com/lp4fE2bbai— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020
Sources: NBC, Sarah Cooper