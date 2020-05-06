BMXソックリなeバイク｢ZOOZ BIKE THE URBAN ULTRALIGHT｣

電動に見えない、シートが長いBMXって感じ。
昨今のeバイクはクロスバイク型がメジャーな中で、今度はアメリカのZOOZ BIKEからBMX型の｢THE URBAN ULTRALIGHT｣が登場しました。
この投稿をInstagramで見る
The origins of our bike came from the need to move around Chicago Loop at an average speed unattainable by car, motorcycle or public transportation. Did you know the average speed of traffic in downtown Chicago during business hours is 9mph? We knew we could do better and with some thrill and style thrown into the mix. What we found was that we could get that average up to 20mph with our fully legal Class 2 #eBike, but it also unlocked the useful alleyways, shortcuts and unique urban terrain that Chicago has to offer. It inspired us to take a different route everyday instead of the same old bustle. We discovered so much more of Chicago and its interesting urban topography(think of the Christopher Nolan Batman movies). The Zooz Urban Ultralight is specifically designed to handle this kind of riding with ever-changing surfaces, sharing the road with traffic as well as feeling comfortable and looking good while you ride. If you’re looking for an alternative to your city commute, the Zooz is currently priced at a similar cost that you might already pay for two subway rides every work day.
最近ではバッテリーを巧みに隠し、後輪にハブモーターを搭載したおかげで、全然eバイクやモペッドに見えない電動自転車が増えてきた印象ですが…BMX型は出るべくして出たな？ という気がします。
ハイパワー＆クロームメッキ仕上げのクロモリフレーム
作ったのは、2017年に設立されたシカゴのZOOZ BIKE社。公式サイトによりますと、このeバイクは750Wのパワーを持ち、航続距離は40～56kmで最高時速は32～43km/hとのことです。
ボディーは航空機グレードの4130クロモリ鋼フレームにクロームメッキ仕上げ。バッテリーにはサムスン35Eリチウムイオン電池を採用し、高速時でも制動できるよう、前後にディスクブレーキを搭載しています。重量は21kg。
プロトタイプも見てみよう
では次の動画で、これまで作ってきた試作品の数々や、｢ZOOZ BIKE｣で街中をカっ飛ばしている様子をご覧ください。
ドラッグレーサーみたいにフレームが長いのもイイですね。
ハンドル違いの2モデル
ハンドルの高さが6インチの｢ローライズ｣と9.5インチの｢ハイライズ｣という2モデルが売られています。今なら公式サイトにて、定価2,500ドル（約26万9,000円）が、1,899ドル（約20万4,000円）。スロットルをひねってオートバイのように走ることができます。
designboomによりますと、ZOOZ BIKEは6月に100台の｢THE URBAN ULTRALIGHT｣を売るべく鋭意生産中とのこと。ですがすでに、そのうち60台が売れているのだそうです。アメリカでは免許証なしで乗れるとあって、予約数はもっと増えそうです。
Source: YouTube (1, 2) , Instagram, ZOOZ BIKE via designboom