5インチ極太タイヤで2000W後輪ハブのモペッド｢SUPER73｣シリーズは27万3,000円から

公道で使ってはいけない爆速モードもあるって。
ガソリンタンクらしきモノがあるのでバイクかと思いきや、エンジン部分がスッカラカンのモペッド｢SUPER73｣シリーズが予約を開始しています。
小さいのにかなりのスペック
これは6065/7071アルミ合金フレームを使い、前後フル・サスペンションと2000Wのギア内蔵ブラシレス・ハブモーターを後輪に搭載。さらには5インチの極太タイヤを履いた全地形対応型eバイクとなっています。
最高時速は電動アシストとクラス1モードでいずれも32km，クラス3モードなら45kmと原チャリ並の速さです。気になるガソリンタンクは960W/hのバッテリーとなっており、エコモードで走れば最長で120kmを走ることができます。
Let’s talk new order shipping times and updates. As you all know, our industry has exploded due to COVID and riding bikes is at an all time high. While this is great for the environment and our community, it has impacted our manufacturing process and customer service team. As a result, we are sold out and backlogged. ⚡️ What this means: When we launched these bikes, we never could have imagined the support we’ve received. Due to demand, and much like other bike companies, we are sold out on all summer inventory initially slated to be available. Our community has grown 10 fold and we are so grateful to everyone choosing to ride with us. This means that bikes like the R and S series will not be in stock for the foreseeable future. If you want a bike, you have to get in the queue by preordering. This assures that you will receive your bike far faster than you would if you waited until the site says “in stock.” This doesn’t affect current preorders⚡️ Customer Service: We’re so grateful to have the customer service team we have. As a small company, we’ve had a team of 5 working around the clock to get questions answered and riders taken care of. They’re super stars and until recently, they have been amazing at getting customers responses within 48 hours. Unfortunately we’ve been overrun with inquiries due to COVID and pre-order waits. Let me be completely honest with our community. We receive 5,000-7,000 inquiries a week. Our team spends every working minute getting responses out and it still isn’t enough. We are doubling the team size this week and are going to do everything in our power to get things under control and make sure our community gets the answers they want. They are only human and doing the very best they can. Related: if you want a job as a customer service team member, send your resumé. We apologize for dropping the ball and want you all to know that we are working on correcting this. ⚡️ I want to end this by thanking you for your support. Because of you, we’re a company that grew during this past season. We haven’t had to let anyone go and our team is growing and expanding rapidly. Thank you and know that bikes WILL ship soon
充実した機能
またソフト面ではGPS、地図上を1タップで目的地を設定できるナビゲーション、遠隔盗難防止機能、追突検知機能、アプリとBluetoothで接続し、スマート・ディスプレイを持つコネクテッドeバイクとなっています。そしてファームウェアは常に無線で最新の状態に更新されます。
｢R｣と｢RX｣の違い
リアサスはどちらのモデルも逆付けスプリングなのですが、上位種の｢SUPER73-RX｣はこれがリザーバータンク付きに交換され、バイクのようなヘッドライトとTektroのディスクブレーキおよび油圧式4ピストンのキャリパーが搭載されます。
お値段は｢SUPER73-R｣は2,495ドル（約27万3,000円）で、｢SUPER73-RX｣が2,995ドル（約32万2,700円）と、予約受付中に限り割安になっているとのこと。電動アシストだけでなく、スロットルのみでの走行も可能なため、日本では免許証や登録などが必要になってしまうかと思います。
electrekいわく、走行モードの｢アンリミテッド・モード｣は公道で使ってはいけないことになっているとあるのでなおさらです。つまりは、内に野獣を秘めたeバイクなのでしょうね。
ちなみにですが、エンジン部分に何もないEVモペッドは、以前にもHUCK CYCLEが作るモデルがありました。この｢SUPER73｣も、乗り物に詳しくない人が見たらビックリするでしょうね。