AirPowerのプロタイプ画像再び。Apple Watchの充電もイケそう

AirPowerの夢はおわらない！

最近ちょくちょく復活が噂されている、Apple（アップル）のワイヤレス充電マット｢AirPower｣。こちらのプロトタイプかもしれない実機画像が、またしてもインターネットの海に投稿されました。

最近ノリノリのリークアカウントのJon Prosserが公開したのは、｢C68｣と呼ばれるAirPowerのプロトタイプです。Prosser氏は以前にもAirPowerのプロトタイプ画像を投稿した実績があり、このプロトタイプではApple Watchの充電も可能になったと報告していますね。

さらに彼によればAirPowerには｢A11｣プロセッサが搭載され（もともとiPhone Xに搭載されていたプロセッサ）、これが充電使うコイルの選択や熱管理を担当するそう。随分と先進的な設計ですね。

すでにApple（アップル）によって開発の中止が発表されているAirPowerですが、今年に入ってからは再び計画が再開されたという噂、さらにはサイズを小さくした｢mini版｣が開発されているなんて報告も登場しています。

