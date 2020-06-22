  • NEW
  • CATEGORY
  • TAG
  • FEATURE

    タグ一覧へ

      AirPowerのプロタイプ画像再び。Apple Watchの充電もイケそう

      • author 塚本直樹
      AirPowerのプロタイプ画像再び。Apple Watchの充電もイケそう
      Image: Jon Prosser/Twitter

      AirPowerの夢はおわらない！

      最近ちょくちょく復活が噂されている、Apple（アップル）のワイヤレス充電マット｢AirPower｣。こちらのプロトタイプかもしれない実機画像が、またしてもインターネットの海に投稿されました。

      最近ノリノリのリークアカウントのJon Prosserが公開したのは、｢C68｣と呼ばれるAirPowerのプロトタイプです。Prosser氏は以前にもAirPowerのプロトタイプ画像を投稿した実績があり、このプロトタイプではApple Watchの充電も可能になったと報告していますね。

      さらに彼によればAirPowerには｢A11｣プロセッサが搭載され（もともとiPhone Xに搭載されていたプロセッサ）、これが充電使うコイルの選択や熱管理を担当するそう。随分と先進的な設計ですね。

      すでにApple（アップル）によって開発の中止が発表されているAirPowerですが、今年に入ってからは再び計画が再開されたという、さらにはサイズを小さくした｢mini版｣が開発されているなんて報告も登場しています。

      Prosser氏によれば、2020年末から2021年はじめにかけて250ドル（約2万7000円）以下で投入されるAirPower。もし本当に発売されれば、デスク上のケーブルのスッキリ化に貢献してくれそうです。

      Source: Jon Prosser (Twitter) via MacRumors

      今度こそ AirPower ほしい？

      • 0
      • 0

      シェアする

        あわせて読みたい

        powered by

        LATEST NEWS

        GIZMODO REVIEWS

        MORE

        LATEST NEWS

        MORE