AirPowerのプロタイプ画像再び。Apple Watchの充電もイケそう

AirPowerの夢はおわらない！
最近ちょくちょく復活が噂されている、Apple（アップル）のワイヤレス充電マット｢AirPower｣。こちらのプロトタイプかもしれない実機画像が、またしてもインターネットの海に投稿されました。
Well, you guys wanted a better picture of “C68”... 😏— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020
Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn’t support Apple Watch?
Yeah.
Well.
They got the Watch working... 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvBeNAAtt3
最近ノリノリのリークアカウントのJon Prosserが公開したのは、｢C68｣と呼ばれるAirPowerのプロトタイプです。Prosser氏は以前にもAirPowerのプロトタイプ画像を投稿した実績があり、このプロトタイプではApple Watchの充電も可能になったと報告していますね。
さらに彼によればAirPowerには｢A11｣プロセッサが搭載され（もともとiPhone Xに搭載されていたプロセッサ）、これが充電使うコイルの選択や熱管理を担当するそう。随分と先進的な設計ですね。
すでにApple（アップル）によって開発の中止が発表されているAirPowerですが、今年に入ってからは再び計画が再開されたという噂、さらにはサイズを小さくした｢mini版｣が開発されているなんて報告も登場しています。
Here’s my concept of “C68”— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 13, 2020
Apple’s most current internal prototype.
- Fewer coils, with less overlap
- A11 chip inside to manage heat
- Lightning cable on right side
(Though I’d expect that to change on the retail models)
If they pull it off — expected Q4 2020 / Q1 2021
~ $250 pic.twitter.com/sjViqjn0As
Prosser氏によれば、2020年末から2021年はじめにかけて250ドル（約2万7000円）以下で投入されるAirPower。もし本当に発売されれば、デスク上のケーブルのスッキリ化に貢献してくれそうです。
Source: Jon Prosser (Twitter) via MacRumors