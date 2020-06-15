サドルの下にバッテリー。後輪ハブモーターeバイク｢Cowboy 3｣

ストリートのために作られたベルギーのeバイク。
サドル下のフレームに充電池を合体させる、ちょっと珍しいスタイルのeバイク｢カウボーイ｣が3世代目になりました。
最新のプロモ動画は抽象的で分かりにくいので、少々古いですがもうちょっと全体像が分かりやすい動画を見てみましょう。
これはシンプルなクロスバイクに見えて、盗難時の警告発信、事故時に衝突を検出し緊急連絡する機能、大気汚染マップの閲覧、自動施錠、Siriとの接続もあるスマートな自転車です。
Lock and unlock your bike using Siri voice control. Now available. Here's how to set it up. pic.twitter.com/AcbkLjx7pn— Cowboy (@Cowboy_HQ) April 24, 2020
360Wh/10Ahバッテリーは、3.5時間のフル充電で最大70kmを走り、250Wの後輪ハブモーターの最高時速は25km。そしてパンク防止タイヤ、なんと3万kmまでメンテ不要というカーボン製のベルト・トランスミッションを装備し、アルミ製フレームでその重量は16.9kgとなっています。
｢カウボーイ｣は公式サイトにて、１台28万円で注文を受け付けているのですが…今のところはヨーロッパ限定のようです。
"The moment I decided to go for emergency medicine was a moment in life when they ask you to choose your track, apply, and get accepted. It's a really big deal because you can only choose one thing. And if in that moment you make one stupid choice, you have six years and a whole life wasted because of yourself. I was saying all my life I was to follow my dad and become a general practitioner, and all of a sudden I started doubting it. At the last minute, I decided to make a change and go for emergency medicine. I got accepted, and after all it's the best choice I ever made." . . #iamacowboy . . Ciska Sierens @ciskasierens grew up in a family of medicine; her mother a dentist, her father a general practitioner. Joining her dad on house calls as a kid, she always knew she'd eventually practice medicine. Ciska is in her second year working toward her specialization to become an emergency doctor. No matter the shift, she's on her Cowboy bike riding to and from the hospital in the center of Brussels. As she looks ahead, she's never once second guessed the path she chose. What does her dad say about it? He told her, "You wouldn't be happy in my practice. You're more of a person who needs to be in the hospital, with people around. You made the right choice." . 📷 @thomasnolf_commissioned
これまで見てきたeバイクは、ペダルからハンドルにかけてのフレームに充電池をセットするものばかりでした。それはおそらく、モーターまでの直線距離が近くて手が届きやすく、そして多少なりとも低重心になるからというのが理由だと思います。ですがこの｢カウボーイ｣を見ると、ハブモーターならもうどこに充電池があっても大して変わらなさそうなのと、シートポストの下でも重心がほぼ中心に来ますし、これでも脱着はカンタンそうです。今後はここにセットするスタイルのeバイクも増えるかもしれませんね。
