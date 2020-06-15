サドルの下にバッテリー。後輪ハブモーターeバイク｢Cowboy 3｣

ストリートのために作られたベルギーのeバイク。

サドル下のフレームに充電池を合体させる、ちょっと珍しいスタイルのeバイク｢カウボーイ｣が3世代目になりました。

最新のプロモ動画は抽象的で分かりにくいので、少々古いですがもうちょっと全体像が分かりやすい動画を見てみましょう。

これはシンプルなクロスバイクに見えて、盗難時の警告発信、事故時に衝突を検出し緊急連絡する機能、大気汚染マップの閲覧、自動施錠、Siriとの接続もあるスマートな自転車です。

Lock and unlock your bike using Siri voice control. Now available. Here's how to set it up. pic.twitter.com/AcbkLjx7pn