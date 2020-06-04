銀の繊維で抗菌。公共のものに直接触れずに済む｢銀のミトン｣が3000円

L.A.生まれの抗菌手袋。
扉や吊り革やATMなどなど、公共のものに直接手を触れずに、今までどおり握ったり押したりできるミトン型手袋｢THE SNAPBACK GLOVE｣というものが作られました。
Q: If I touch outside objects with my glove, won't bacteria spread to my clothes when I snap it back?A: Silver has anti-viral and anti-microbial properties that help to keep the outside of the glove clean and limit the transmission of viruses or bacteria from surface to surface. pic.twitter.com/sf7kCXzfkV— Lambs (@getlambs) May 9, 2020
これは抗菌性を持つ銀の繊維｢SilverFlex｣を70％織り込んだもの。ベルト通しに引っ掛けて、スっと手を差し込むだけという手軽さです。
洗濯してもOKで、お値段28ドル（約3,000円）とリーズナブル。
Loving this product. Check it out on @producthunt - The Snapback Glove by @getLambs: Safely touch surfaces and avoid spreading viruses and germs https://t.co/qYh7i9GYZ1pic.twitter.com/KD1hFl6VTE— Peter Pham (@peterpham) May 7, 2020
コロナ騒動が終わっても、強い味方になりそうです。
