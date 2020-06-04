  • NEW
      • author 岡本玄介
      銀の繊維で抗菌。公共のものに直接触れずに済む｢銀のミトン｣が3000円
      Image: Lambs

      L.A.生まれの抗菌手袋。

      扉や吊り革やATMなどなど、公共のものに直接手を触れずに、今までどおり握ったり押したりできるミトン型手袋｢THE SNAPBACK GLOVE｣というものが作られました。

      これは抗菌性を持つ銀の繊維｢SilverFlex｣を70％織り込んだもの。ベルト通しに引っ掛けて、スっと手を差し込むだけという手軽さです。

      200604_snapbag2
      Image: Lambs

      洗濯してもOKで、お値段28ドル（約3,000円）とリーズナブル。

      コロナ騒動が終わっても、強い味方になりそうです。

      Source: Twitter, Lambs, CNET
      Reference: MEDICAL-AID CO.,LTD.

      Lambs

