ゴッホ、モナ・リザ、ダビデ像など芸術作品の人物をAIでリアルにする写真家

生身のジョコンダ婦人はこんな顔だったのかも？
アムステルダムにお住まいの写真家Bas Uterwijkさんが、敵対的生成ネットワーク（GAN）を利用した｢Artbreeder｣を使い、古典絵画の肖像画や有名な彫刻をリアリスティックな人物像に生成するプロジェクトを行っています。
あくまでアート作品を基にしているものの、モデルになった人たちの真の姿が見えてくる…ような気がします。
フィンセント・ファン・ゴッホ
ダビデ像
レンブラント・ファン・レイン
ナポレオン・ボナパルト
エリザベス一世
自由の女神
ダ・ヴィンチのキリスト肖像画『サルバトール・ムンディ』
『モナ・リザ』
I get a lot of questions why I don't properly tag my portraits. You might got here because you liked my historical figures but most faces I do are "tronies": none existing people, made up by me. This one I didn't make up. Her name is Lisa and at the moment she lives in Paris. She was created by one of the greatest artists of all time, Leonardo da Vinci. #gan #artbreeder #stylegan2 #digitalart #artificialintelligence #neuralnetworks #neuarlart #neuralartwork #machinelearning #monalisa #leonardodavinci #louvre #Renaissance
『モナ・リザ』は人物だけモチっとした肌になっているものの、背景はカサついた原画のままというのが興味深いところです。
Instagramには他にも、デイヴィッド・ボウイ、アンディー・ウォーホル、フランケンシュタインの怪物、様々な人物を混ぜた架空の肖像画、それに過去の投稿に遡るほどリアルでキモい何か、SFチックで有機的なメカなどが見られます。名画のリアル化はまだ続きそうなので、アート好きならフォローしてみましょう。
そしてArtbreederは誰でも簡単に写真を混ぜて、新しいアートを生成することができます。スライダーによる細かい数値調整で、夢にも思わないモノが生まれるますよ？
