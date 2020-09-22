  • NEW
      完全にゲーセンの体感型筐体。アストンマーティンが設計したレーシング・シミュレーター

      • author 岡本玄介
      Image: Curv

      アストンマーティン初の家庭用高級レーシング・シミュレーター。

      イギリスのテック企業Curvと、老舗自動車メーカーアストン・マーティンが手を組み、めちゃくちゃカッコ良いレーシング・シミュレーター｢AMR-C01｣を生み出しました。

      ボディーはすべてカーボンファイバーで出来たモノコック構造で、同社のハイパーカー｢VALKYRIE｣と同じシートのポジションとなっています。

      Curvは、ル・マン24時間レースで3度優勝した専属ドライバー、ダレン・ターナーが代表を務める企業。なのでこのシミュレーターには、彼の経験が投入されつつ、アストンマーティンの設計チームは家に置くと彫刻作品のような美しさになるよう考えられています。

      モニターにはSamsungの湾曲モデルが使われ、フロントのグリルはアストンマーティンの伝統的なデザインを踏襲しているとのこと。お値段は57,500ポンド（約780万円）と自動車並のプライスです。

      カラバリもいくつかあり、どこの大邸宅でもマッチするようになっています。

      AMR-C01 racing simulator: Racing liveries.Featuring the blue and white @darrenturner007 livery, the Aston Martin...

      Posted by Curv Racing Simulators on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

      これなら家でのゲーミングでも、eスポーツでも大活躍しそうです。いざ座ったら、｢100円玉はどこに入れるんだ？｣って思っちゃいそうですよね。

      Source: Twitter, facebook, Instagram via Curv via uncrate

