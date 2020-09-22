完全にゲーセンの体感型筐体。アストンマーティンが設計したレーシング・シミュレーター

アストンマーティン初の家庭用高級レーシング・シミュレーター。
イギリスのテック企業Curvと、老舗自動車メーカーアストン・マーティンが手を組み、めちゃくちゃカッコ良いレーシング・シミュレーター｢AMR-C01｣を生み出しました。
ボディーはすべてカーボンファイバーで出来たモノコック構造で、同社のハイパーカー｢VALKYRIE｣と同じシートのポジションとなっています。
AMR-C01: Looking good from every angle.#luxury#racing#simulator@astonmartinpic.twitter.com/fNPIKrJDVi— Curv Racing Simulators (@curvsimulators) September 15, 2020
Curvは、ル・マン24時間レースで3度優勝した専属ドライバー、ダレン・ターナーが代表を務める企業。なのでこのシミュレーターには、彼の経験が投入されつつ、アストンマーティンの設計チームは家に置くと彫刻作品のような美しさになるよう考えられています。
We are proud to collaborate with @astonmartin in the creation of the brand’s first luxury racing simulator, the AMR-C01.https://t.co/FB4E5bCnS8#luxury#racing#simulatorpic.twitter.com/wllc3h8ma3— Curv Racing Simulators (@curvsimulators) September 14, 2020
モニターにはSamsungの湾曲モデルが使われ、フロントのグリルはアストンマーティンの伝統的なデザインを踏襲しているとのこと。お値段は57,500ポンド（約780万円）と自動車並のプライスです。
カラバリもいくつかあり、どこの大邸宅でもマッチするようになっています。
AMR-C01 racing simulator: Racing liveries.Featuring the blue and white @darrenturner007 livery, the Aston Martin...Posted by Curv Racing Simulators on Tuesday, September 15, 2020
これなら家でのゲーミングでも、eスポーツでも大活躍しそうです。いざ座ったら、｢100円玉はどこに入れるんだ？｣って思っちゃいそうですよね。
“We modelled the driving position on the Aston Martin Valkyrie so users of AMR-C01 can get the full hypercar experience. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to achieve, with design and engineering creating what I believe to be the most beautiful home simulator available.” Aston Martin Racing driver and simulator specialist @darrenturner007. . CurvRS.com #astonmartin #curvsimulators #luxury #simulator #simracing #esports #assettocorsa