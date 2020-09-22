完全にゲーセンの体感型筐体。アストンマーティンが設計したレーシング・シミュレーター

アストンマーティン初の家庭用高級レーシング・シミュレーター。

イギリスのテック企業Curvと、老舗自動車メーカーアストン・マーティンが手を組み、めちゃくちゃカッコ良いレーシング・シミュレーター｢AMR-C01｣を生み出しました。

ボディーはすべてカーボンファイバーで出来たモノコック構造で、同社のハイパーカー｢VALKYRIE｣と同じシートのポジションとなっています。

Curvは、ル・マン24時間レースで3度優勝した専属ドライバー、ダレン・ターナーが代表を務める企業。なのでこのシミュレーターには、彼の経験が投入されつつ、アストンマーティンの設計チームは家に置くと彫刻作品のような美しさになるよう考えられています。

We are proud to collaborate with @astonmartin in the creation of the brand’s first luxury racing simulator, the AMR-C01.https://t.co/FB4E5bCnS8#luxury#racing#simulatorpic.twitter.com/wllc3h8ma3