超サイヤ人の髪型=走行モードを示すアイコン。カーボンファイバーを多用したEVバイク｢NOVUS｣

超サイヤ人モードで爆走!?
遠い昔に思い描いた未来的な2020年像を創造する、というバイクメーカー、NOVUSが、自転車にインスパイアーされた軽量EVバイクを生み出しました。カーボンファイバーをふんだんに使い、フロントフォークがモノサス、そしてボディーの真ん中にデッカい穴が空いた先進的な姿が印象的です。
まずサイズは全長184cmで全幅76cm、そして高さが94cmで重さが75kgと成人男性みたい数値です。一方で性能は、18kWのハブモーターにより最高時速が120kmで走行範囲が100km。また時速0～50kmまでにかかるのは、わずか3秒ととても軽快です。
こだわりの炭素繊維フレーム
空気力学を考えると、真ん中の穴はない方が良さそうな気が…。ですがこのデザインはモノコック構造になっており、カーボンファイバー製なのでフレームのみの重さは7kgという軽さを実現。にも関わらず125kgまでの耐荷重となっています。
そして配線はそのフレーム内を通り、後輪のハブモーターが18kWで最高トルク200Nmを叩き出すのです。
出力モードは孫悟空の髪型で分かる
スマートフォンがあればキーレス起動ができ、『ドラゴンボール』悟空の髪型をアイコンにした3つの走行モードで走ることができます。ひとつめはパワーを40％に絞った｢BASE｣モードで、通常の髪型が白色で表され、次いで70％の｢SUPER｣モードで黄色く逆立った超サイヤ人の髪に、最後は制限なしで赤い髪の｢GOD｣モードとなっています。
その他、専用アプリでは速度や距離だけでなくナビな設定画面など、バイクの総合的なコントロールが可能になります。
目玉が飛び出る超セレブ価格
色はクリスタル・ホワイトと、ロイヤル・ブルー、マグマ・レッド、ホライゾン・シルバー、サンパワー・ゴールドの5種類でいずれも39,900ユーロ（約497万円）。そして付加価値税など諸々込みだと46,284ユーロ（約577万円）というビックリ価格になっています。また購入前には、返金可能な頭金の1,000ユーロ（約12万4700円）を振り込む必要があります。
誰が買うのかはさて置き、まだ今の時代はEVバイクを作って販売することに意義があるのかもしれませんね。