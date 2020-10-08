  • NEW
      肩紐を触ればスマホの着信ができる！ Googleとサムソナイト、スマート・バックパックを作る

      • author 岡本玄介
      Image: JACQUARD

      これを背負って数日の旅行や出張に出ると、ちょっぴり便利かも？

      これまでリーバイスアディダスとコラボし、衣服をスマート化してきたGoogleのデバイス｢Jacquard｣が、今度はサムソナイトと手を結び、スマート・バックパック｢Konnect-I｣を作りました。

      何ができるの？

      これはバックパック左肩にあるショルダー・ハーネス（肩ひも）に｢Jacquard｣を仕込んでおき、タップやスワイプ操作をするとスマホの着信やメッセージの受信、セルフィー撮影や音楽再生、到着予定時刻や順路をガイドするナビ機能、Googleアシスタントといったアクションがカスタマイズできます。

      201008_jacquard2
      Image: Google

      ｢Jacquard｣にはLEDが組み込まれており、設定したお知らせに応じて点灯する機能も持っています。背負っている本人からは見えないとは思いますが…。

      ｢Konnect-I｣は2万6,400円のスリムと、2万7,500円のスタンダードという2種類のモデルが作られています。

      どれほど使いこなせるか？

      ストラップを触るだけでスマホの画面を覗き込む頻度が減るわけですが、操作できることに限りがあり、どれもすっごく使う機能ってわけでもなさそうです。スマホを置き忘れたときに光って震える機能というのもあるので、そっちは結構役に立ちそうです。

      この投稿をInstagramで見る

      Travel smarter with the new @samsoniteusa Konnect-I backpack, equipped with Jacquard™ by Google technology. Imagine a backpack that carries all your essentials and controls your calls, music, selfie, navigation and more with a simple tap and brush. The backpack comes in two styles: Slim and Standard. Available in USA, Canada, UK, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Italy, Ireland, HK, Germany, France, Austria, Australia and online on Samsonite.com. Head to the link in bio to learn more! #JacquardByGoogle #MyKonnecti #SamsoniteXGoogle @mysamsonite @samsonitecanada @samsonite_au @samsonitejpn @samsonite_korea @samsonite_hk @samsonite_taiwan @samsonite_sg Images by @gelcream @yanash

      Google ATAP(@googleatap)がシェアした投稿 -

      ｢Jacquard｣はまだまだ発展途上中のデバイスなので、今後に期待ですね。

      Source: Twitter, Instagram via Google, Samsonite via JACQUARD via hackster.io

