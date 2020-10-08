肩紐を触ればスマホの着信ができる！ Googleとサムソナイト、スマート・バックパックを作る

これを背負って数日の旅行や出張に出ると、ちょっぴり便利かも？
これまでリーバイスやアディダスとコラボし、衣服をスマート化してきたGoogleのデバイス｢Jacquard｣が、今度はサムソナイトと手を結び、スマート・バックパック｢Konnect-I｣を作りました。
Control music on your backpack? Get text notifications on your sleeve?With the Jacquard tag, you can wear your tech. Program it to get call & text notifications, trigger a selfie, or prompt Google Assistant to share news alerts.
何ができるの？
これはバックパック左肩にあるショルダー・ハーネス（肩ひも）に｢Jacquard｣を仕込んでおき、タップやスワイプ操作をするとスマホの着信やメッセージの受信、セルフィー撮影や音楽再生、到着予定時刻や順路をガイドするナビ機能、Googleアシスタントといったアクションがカスタマイズできます。
｢Jacquard｣にはLEDが組み込まれており、設定したお知らせに応じて点灯する機能も持っています。背負っている本人からは見えないとは思いますが…。
｢Konnect-I｣は2万6,400円のスリムと、2万7,500円のスタンダードという2種類のモデルが作られています。
どれほど使いこなせるか？
ストラップを触るだけでスマホの画面を覗き込む頻度が減るわけですが、操作できることに限りがあり、どれもすっごく使う機能ってわけでもなさそうです。スマホを置き忘れたときに光って震える機能というのもあるので、そっちは結構役に立ちそうです。
｢Jacquard｣はまだまだ発展途上中のデバイスなので、今後に期待ですね。
