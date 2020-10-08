肩紐を触ればスマホの着信ができる！ Googleとサムソナイト、スマート・バックパックを作る

これを背負って数日の旅行や出張に出ると、ちょっぴり便利かも？

これまでリーバイスやアディダスとコラボし、衣服をスマート化してきたGoogleのデバイス｢Jacquard｣が、今度はサムソナイトと手を結び、スマート・バックパック｢Konnect-I｣を作りました。

Control music on your backpack? Get text notifications on your sleeve?With the Jacquard tag, you can wear your tech. Program it to get call & text notifications, trigger a selfie, or prompt Google Assistant to share news alerts. Learn more → https://t.co/2wh6OOWUxspic.twitter.com/YRKdpCCX3M