A14 Bionicはガッツリ性能アップ 今後のApple TVにも期待大？

早くほしいぞ！
いち早く｢A14 Bionic｣プロセッサを搭載したApple（アップル）の｢iPad Air 4｣ですが、早速そのベンチマーク結果が届いています。さらに、このチップは今後のApple TVの将来にも大きく影響するかもしれません。
A14's first Geekbench 5 results appeared, single-core 1583, multi-core 4198, still the king. pic.twitter.com/HXMgEfjSuW— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 3, 2020
まずIce universeの報告によると、iPad Air 4のGeekbenchスコアはシングルコア：1583／マルチコア：4198。これはiPhone 11のA13 Bionic（シングルコア：1327／マルチコア：3286）と比べると、20%〜28%も高速です。
なお気になることに、ベンチマーク登録によればA14 BionicのRAM容量は4GBと表記されています。同じA14 Bionicを搭載するであろう｢iPhone 12｣のRAM容量は6GBになると噂されているので、同名のプロセッサでも仕様に違いがあるのかもしれません。
Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, "A14X-like" AppleTV, and Controller are in the works.— Fudge (@choco_bit) October 3, 2020
Some games will require A13 and up to run ??♀️
一方で別のリーク主のFudgeは、アップルがApple Arcadeにて｢ゼルダの伝説 ブレス オブ ザ ワイルド｣のような大型タイトルを用意しており、そのためにA12X／ZやA14相当のプロセッサを搭載したApple TVとコントローラーを開発している、とも伝えています。
iPad Air 4だけでなくiPhone 12や、さらには将来のApple TVをも大幅に進化させるかもしれないA14 Bionic。まずは、10月中に発売されれるiPad Air 4にてその進化を体験したいものです。