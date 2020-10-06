  • NEW
  • CATEGORY
  • TAG
  • FEATURE

    タグ一覧へ

      A14 Bionicはガッツリ性能アップ 今後のApple TVにも期待大？

      • author 塚本直樹
      A14 Bionicはガッツリ性能アップ 今後のApple TVにも期待大？
      Image: Apple

      早くほしいぞ！

      いち早く｢A14 Bionic｣プロセッサを搭載したApple（アップル）の｢iPad Air 4｣ですが、早速そのベンチマーク結果が届いています。さらに、このチップは今後のApple TVの将来にも大きく影響するかもしれません。

      まずIce universeの報告によると、iPad Air 4のGeekbenchスコアはシングルコア：1583／マルチコア：4198。これはiPhone 11のA13 Bionic（シングルコア：1327／マルチコア：3286）と比べると、20%〜28%も高速です。

      なお気になることに、ベンチマーク登録によればA14 BionicのRAM容量は4GBと表記されています。同じA14 Bionicを搭載するであろう｢iPhone 12｣のRAM容量は6GBになるとされているので、同名のプロセッサでも仕様に違いがあるのかもしれません。

      一方で別のリーク主のFudgeは、アップルがApple Arcadeにて｢ゼルダの伝説 ブレス オブ ザ ワイルド｣のような大型タイトルを用意しており、そのためにA12X／ZやA14相当のプロセッサを搭載したApple TVとコントローラーを開発している、とも伝えています。

      iPad Air 4だけでなくiPhone 12や、さらには将来のApple TVをも大幅に進化させるかもしれないA14 Bionic。まずは、10月中に発売されれるiPad Air 4にてその進化を体験したいものです。

      Image: Apple
      Source: 9to5Mac

        あわせて読みたい

        LATEST NEWS

        GIZMODO REVIEWS

        MORE

        LATEST NEWS

        MORE