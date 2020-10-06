A14 Bionicはガッツリ性能アップ 今後のApple TVにも期待大？

早くほしいぞ！

いち早く｢A14 Bionic｣プロセッサを搭載したApple（アップル）の｢iPad Air 4｣ですが、早速そのベンチマーク結果が届いています。さらに、このチップは今後のApple TVの将来にも大きく影響するかもしれません。

まずIce universeの報告によると、iPad Air 4のGeekbenchスコアはシングルコア：1583／マルチコア：4198。これはiPhone 11のA13 Bionic（シングルコア：1327／マルチコア：3286）と比べると、20%〜28%も高速です。

なお気になることに、ベンチマーク登録によればA14 BionicのRAM容量は4GBと表記されています。同じA14 Bionicを搭載するであろう｢iPhone 12｣のRAM容量は6GBになると噂されているので、同名のプロセッサでも仕様に違いがあるのかもしれません。

Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, "A14X-like" AppleTV, and Controller are in the works.



Some games will require A13 and up to run ??‍♀️