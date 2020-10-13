A14チップがらみ：iPad Airの発売をiPhone 12と合わせてくる可能性あり

A14チップがね。
9月のAppleイベントで発表された新iPad Air。薄ーい緑のカラーかわいいな＆なんと言ってもA14 Bionicチップ搭載だ！と楽しみにしているのですが、｢10月発売｣とだけで、予約注文についてや発売日についてはぼんやりしたまま。どうやら、これ、iPhone 12待ちしてたみたいです。
Apple著名リーカーJon Prosser氏のツイートで、なるほどねと。
｢Apple的には、iPhone 12より早くA14チップ入りのiPad Airを出すってのが嫌だったのかと。iPad Airは、iPhone 12と同時期の予約受付＆発送になりそうだな｣
It seems like Apple doesn’t want the A14 in iPad Air to make it into people’s hands before iPhone 12 ?— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020
Looks like they’re going to be doing pre-orders and shipping iPad Air at the same time as iPhone 12...
iPhone 12発売を前に、製品をよりユーザーの手に早く届けるため、Apple Storeを配送拠点にするテストしてるって話もありますし、いろいろまとめたくなりますよね。
Source: Twitter via AppleInsider