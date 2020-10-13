  • NEW
      A14チップがらみ：iPad Airの発売をiPhone 12と合わせてくる可能性あり

      • author そうこ
      Image: Apple

      A14チップがね。

      9月のAppleイベントで発表された新iPad Air。薄ーい緑のカラーかわいいな＆なんと言ってもA14 Bionicチップ搭載だ！と楽しみにしているのですが、｢10月発売｣とだけで、予約注文についてや発売日についてはぼんやりしたまま。どうやら、これ、iPhone 12待ちしてたみたいです。

      Apple著名リーカーJon Prosser氏のツイートで、なるほどねと。

      ｢Apple的には、iPhone 12より早くA14チップ入りのiPad Airを出すってのが嫌だったのかと。iPad Airは、iPhone 12と同時期の予約受付＆発送になりそうだな｣

      iPhone 12発売を前に、製品をよりユーザーの手に早く届けるため、Apple Storeを配送拠点にするテストしてるって話もありますし、いろいろまとめたくなりますよね。

      Source: Twitter via AppleInsider

