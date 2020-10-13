A14チップがらみ：iPad Airの発売をiPhone 12と合わせてくる可能性あり

A14チップがね。

9月のAppleイベントで発表された新iPad Air。薄ーい緑のカラーかわいいな＆なんと言ってもA14 Bionicチップ搭載だ！と楽しみにしているのですが、｢10月発売｣とだけで、予約注文についてや発売日についてはぼんやりしたまま。どうやら、これ、iPhone 12待ちしてたみたいです。

Apple著名リーカーJon Prosser氏のツイートで、なるほどねと。

It seems like Apple doesn’t want the A14 in iPad Air to make it into people’s hands before iPhone 12 ?



Looks like they’re going to be doing pre-orders and shipping iPad Air at the same time as iPhone 12...