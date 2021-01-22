  • NEW
      バイデン大統領就任式のバーニー・サンダース氏がインターネッツを席巻中！

      • author そうこ
      Image: そうこ via bernie-sits.herokuapp.com 日本武道館前にサンダース氏。

      好き。

      アメリカ現地時間で20日執り行われた大統領就任式。第46代大統領にジョー・バイデン氏が就任し、カルマ・ハリス氏が初の女性副大統領に。選挙中から就任までたぶん過去最高に話題が多かった今回の大統領選ですが、就任式でネット民の注目を最も集めたのは…バーニー・サンダース上院議員。他の出席者と比べてラフな格好で（コロナ禍のソーシャルディスタンスによって）ポツンと座っているサンダース氏、手につけたミトンもチャーミングだと全ネット民の話題の中心に。就任式直後から、ネットではサンダース氏のコラ画像大喜利がとまりません。

      テレビ討論会にて、ペンス前副大統領の頭にとまったハエがサンダース氏だった説。


      ちなみに、Google Mapsで好きなところにバーニーズ・サンダース氏を出現させられる雑コラジェネレーターまで登場してます。仕事はやい！ この盛り上がりは、若者層から支持されるバーニース氏ならではかもしれませんね。

      Source: The Verge

