      Galaxy S21ダダ漏れ！ 今夜の発表を目前にもう全部わかったかも

      • author そうこ
      Image:

      リークというか、むしろもう発表したレベル。

      1月14日（日本時間では真夜中の15日0時）スタートのGalaxy Unpacked。そこでの発表が期待されているGalaxy S21、今までもさんざんリーク情報・画像ありましたが、直前リークでS21全ラインナップがお目見えしています。

      TwitterアカウントMr.Techieが、画像を大量ツイート。画像見ると、S21基本モデル、Plusモデル、Ultraモデルそろってますよねこれ。カラバリも白、黒、パープルの3色は確定ということで。

      ｢明日の発表前にSamsungからデモ機が届いた。スレにファーストインプレッションまとめます。｣


      とりあえず、S21Ultraはめちゃぶ厚いらしい。

      ｢S21Ultraはぶ厚っっっ！ この厚さのフラッグシップ端末は今年手にしてないな。Note 20 UltraとiPhone 12 Pro Maxがめちゃ薄く感じてくる。｣


      ついてない仕様もわかっちゃった。

      ｢キャリアスタッフはコレには触れないように気をつけてたけど、背面はプラスティックで、ストレージ拡張なし、電源同梱なしです。｣


      今夜はいろんなリークの答え合わせタイムとなりそうです。

      Source: The Verge

