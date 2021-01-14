Galaxy S21ダダ漏れ！ 今夜の発表を目前にもう全部わかったかも

リークというか、むしろもう発表したレベル。

1月14日（日本時間では真夜中の15日0時）スタートのGalaxy Unpacked。そこでの発表が期待されているGalaxy S21、今までもさんざんリーク情報・画像ありましたが、直前リークでS21全ラインナップがお目見えしています。

TwitterアカウントMr.Techieが、画像を大量ツイート。画像見ると、S21基本モデル、Plusモデル、Ultraモデルそろってますよねこれ。カラバリも白、黒、パープルの3色は確定ということで。

Samsung sent #MrTTechie a few demos ahead of tomorrow’s #Unpacked2021 event. Thread of my first impressions ... #WeTheTechies #SamsungUnpacked #Samsung #GalaxyS21Series pic.twitter.com/wwyP2QswKr

｢明日の発表前にSamsungからデモ機が届いた。スレにファーストインプレッションまとめます。｣

とりあえず、S21Ultraはめちゃぶ厚いらしい。

#S21Ultra is THICKKKK? I haven't held such a thick flagship in years. Makes the #Note20Ultra and #iphone12promax seem razr thin pic.twitter.com/IzRs5HwslB

｢S21Ultraはぶ厚っっっ！ この厚さのフラッグシップ端末は今年手にしてないな。Note 20 UltraとiPhone 12 Pro Maxがめちゃ薄く感じてくる。｣

ついてない仕様もわかっちゃった。

Carrier employees are being trained to not mention the plastic backs at all ? or lack of expandable storage or lack of power adapter in the box lol