Galaxy S21ダダ漏れ！ 今夜の発表を目前にもう全部わかったかも

1月14日（日本時間では真夜中の15日0時）スタートのGalaxy Unpacked。そこでの発表が期待されているGalaxy S21、今までもさんざんリーク情報・画像ありましたが、直前リークでS21全ラインナップがお目見えしています。
TwitterアカウントMr.Techieが、画像を大量ツイート。画像見ると、S21基本モデル、Plusモデル、Ultraモデルそろってますよねこれ。カラバリも白、黒、パープルの3色は確定ということで。
Samsung sent #MrTTechie a few demos ahead of tomorrow’s #Unpacked2021 event. Thread of my first impressions ... #WeTheTechies#SamsungUnpacked#Samsung#GalaxyS21Seriespic.twitter.com/wwyP2QswKr— Mr.Techie - We The Techies (@We_The_Techies) January 13, 2021
｢明日の発表前にSamsungからデモ機が届いた。スレにファーストインプレッションまとめます。｣
とりあえず、S21Ultraはめちゃぶ厚いらしい。
#S21Ultra is THICKKKK? I haven't held such a thick flagship in years. Makes the #Note20Ultra and #iphone12promax seem razr thin pic.twitter.com/IzRs5HwslB— Mr.Techie - We The Techies (@We_The_Techies) January 13, 2021
｢S21Ultraはぶ厚っっっ！ この厚さのフラッグシップ端末は今年手にしてないな。Note 20 UltraとiPhone 12 Pro Maxがめちゃ薄く感じてくる。｣
ついてない仕様もわかっちゃった。
Carrier employees are being trained to not mention the plastic backs at all ? or lack of expandable storage or lack of power adapter in the box lol— Mr.Techie - We The Techies (@We_The_Techies) January 13, 2021
｢キャリアスタッフはコレには触れないように気をつけてたけど、背面はプラスティックで、ストレージ拡張なし、電源同梱なしです。｣
今夜はいろんなリークの答え合わせタイムとなりそうです。
Source: The Verge