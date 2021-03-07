  • NEW
      MacのショートカットツールDockで『Pong』をプレイできるようにした猛者現る

      • author 岡本玄介
      Image: Twitter

      ゲームを立ち上げず暇つぶしができちゃう。

      Macを開いた画面下部にある、各種ソフトへのショートカット｢Dock｣。そこに並ぶ小さなアイコンを使って、古典ゲーム『Pong（ポン）』を遊べるようにしたプログラマーが登場しました。

      これを作ったのは、Neil Sardesaiさん。アプリを小型ウィンドウ化する｢NSDockTile｣というプログラムを使用し、カーソルの動きに連動してパドルが上下するようになっています。Macではゲームができないなんて言われても、これを見せれば反証できますね。

      他のアイコンでも遊んじゃった

      彼はまた、DVDプレイヤーでロゴが動き回るスクリーンセーバーを再現したり、Finderの目がカーソルを追うようにしたり、さらにはSafariの針がクルっと回るようアニメ化もしています。



      Safariを見守るFinderがカワイイですが、こうした遊び心があると、ユーザーがもっと自分のMacに愛情を注げるような気がします。皆さんは、どのアイコンに、どんな動きが欲しいでしょうか？

      Source: Twitter, Apple Developer via uncrate, Boing Boing

