MacのショートカットツールDockで『Pong』をプレイできるようにした猛者現る

ゲームを立ち上げず暇つぶしができちゃう。
Macを開いた画面下部にある、各種ソフトへのショートカット｢Dock｣。そこに並ぶ小さなアイコンを使って、古典ゲーム『Pong（ポン）』を遊べるようにしたプログラマーが登場しました。
Who says you can’t play games on a Mac 😌 pic.twitter.com/GNVDUd59bQ— Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) February 19, 2021
これを作ったのは、Neil Sardesaiさん。アプリを小型ウィンドウ化する｢NSDockTile｣というプログラムを使用し、カーソルの動きに連動してパドルが上下するようになっています。Macではゲームができないなんて言われても、これを見せれば反証できますね。
他のアイコンでも遊んじゃった
彼はまた、DVDプレイヤーでロゴが動き回るスクリーンセーバーを再現したり、Finderの目がカーソルを追うようにしたり、さらにはSafariの針がクルっと回るようアニメ化もしています。
More fun with NSDockTile pic.twitter.com/r8JpQHk3sF— Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) February 18, 2021
Ooh I found this app called cDock that lets you remove the system Finder icon from the Dock. So you know what that means. Do I think this is worth turning off SIP and whatever hit to battery life this all probably has? 100%(also the eyes blink now 👀) pic.twitter.com/UibGUIvx3K— Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) February 21, 2021
Just had a fun idea — What if Dock icons had launch animations? Just look how excited Safari is about being opened 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5yMeSgiXQB— Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) February 26, 2021
Safariを見守るFinderがカワイイですが、こうした遊び心があると、ユーザーがもっと自分のMacに愛情を注げるような気がします。皆さんは、どのアイコンに、どんな動きが欲しいでしょうか？
Source: Twitter, Apple Developer via uncrate, Boing Boing