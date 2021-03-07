MacのショートカットツールDockで『Pong』をプレイできるようにした猛者現る

ゲームを立ち上げず暇つぶしができちゃう。

Macを開いた画面下部にある、各種ソフトへのショートカット｢Dock｣。そこに並ぶ小さなアイコンを使って、古典ゲーム『Pong（ポン）』を遊べるようにしたプログラマーが登場しました。

これを作ったのは、Neil Sardesaiさん。アプリを小型ウィンドウ化する｢NSDockTile｣というプログラムを使用し、カーソルの動きに連動してパドルが上下するようになっています。Macではゲームができないなんて言われても、これを見せれば反証できますね。

彼はまた、DVDプレイヤーでロゴが動き回るスクリーンセーバーを再現したり、Finderの目がカーソルを追うようにしたり、さらにはSafariの針がクルっと回るようアニメ化もしています。

Ooh I found this app called cDock that lets you remove the system Finder icon from the Dock. So you know what that means. Do I think this is worth turning off SIP and whatever hit to battery life this all probably has? 100%(also the eyes blink now 👀) pic.twitter.com/UibGUIvx3K