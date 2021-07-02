熱波で道路が浮く（カナダ・米北西岸）

なんですかこれ…。

カナダ西岸と米ワシントン、オレゴン州を襲った熱波であちこちのアスファルトがボコッと盛り上がる現象（road buckling）が相次ぎ、当局が補修工事に追われています。

上の写真は最高気温42.2℃を記録したワシントン州第5地区のパトロール隊が発表したエバーソン市付近の路面状況です。こう迂回路を案内してますよ。

いっぽう、バンクーバーとカルガリの中間の国境南にあるタイガーという山村では、熱でタイヤが溶けて通行止めになりました。これは砂を撒くだけで復旧できるんですが…真っ黒です（｢Road peeling｣という）。

Crews are dealing with roadway that is starting to peel due to heat on SR 20 between MP 385-390. This is in the westbound lanes only just west of Tiger. Crews will be sanding the roadway the rest of the week and weekend to keep the road from peeling back further during the heat. pic.twitter.com/b56bp9VCQr