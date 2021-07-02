熱波で道路が浮く（カナダ・米北西岸）

なんですかこれ…。
カナダ西岸と米ワシントン、オレゴン州を襲った熱波であちこちのアスファルトがボコッと盛り上がる現象（road buckling）が相次ぎ、当局が補修工事に追われています。
上の写真は最高気温42.2℃を記録したワシントン州第5地区のパトロール隊が発表したエバーソン市付近の路面状況です。こう迂回路を案内してますよ。
｢エバーソン付近の州道544が現在通行止めとなっています。アスファルトの路面が折れ曲がり、走行は危険と思われます。ワシントン州交通局と協議のうえ迂回路を準備中です｣
｢迂回路の設営が完了しました。工事は明日を予定しています（以下、迂回ルートの案内）｣
いっぽう、バンクーバーとカルガリの中間の国境南にあるタイガーという山村では、熱でタイヤが溶けて通行止めになりました。これは砂を撒くだけで復旧できるんですが…真っ黒です（｢Road peeling｣という）。
Crews are dealing with roadway that is starting to peel due to heat on SR 20 between MP 385-390. This is in the westbound lanes only just west of Tiger. Crews will be sanding the roadway the rest of the week and weekend to keep the road from peeling back further during the heat. pic.twitter.com/b56bp9VCQr— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 29, 2021
以下はシアトル市内のWest Marginal Way。工事は夜を徹して行なわれました。炎暑で昼は危ないですもんね…。
Our crews worked all night long on urgent repairs to West Marginal Way. Thankfully, we got done early and reopened road at 8am. Extreme heat causes pavement to buckle, so be careful & report any damage you find to 206-684-ROAD or https://t.co/6vFQ87w396pic.twitter.com/YPtfkysDgD— seattledot (@seattledot) June 30, 2021
シアトル市内の主要高速道I-5もこのとおり。
これだけの酷暑は未知の領域です。電車もノロノロ運転でした。50℃近くなるとインドでも道路はドロドロでした。地表温度63℃が当たり前になる前提で、道路の資材も考えなきゃ…。