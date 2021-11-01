チタン製でエッジが効いたデザイン。iPhone13用超高級バンパー、30万円でいかが？

まるで彫刻作品のように前衛的。

iPhoneやApple Watchのケースを作っているGRAYから、チタン製で軽くて丈夫なiPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Maxの四隅と背面を守るバンパーが発売されました。

Using the same ingredients - powerful ridges, sharp angles and mechanical textures, the new ALTER EGO explores a beautiful harmony between dynamism and craftsmanship, uniting the past, present and future at once.



Available for pre-order now. #iPhone13Casepic.twitter.com/c9fa5gcYRh — GRAY® (@GRAYsingapore) October 24, 2021

背面は鏡写しの｢y｣と漢字の｢入｣が組み合わさったような何とも先進的なデザインで、4色あるカラバリが約21万円～30万円と、これまたビックリドッキリなお値段になっています。

<ALTER EGO> Taking inspiration from the iconic silhouette of a Shruiken, we have sought to achieve harmony in the body of the case, presenting a creation that is still, but appears to be in perpetual motion. #iPhoneCasepic.twitter.com/dpEb9nr4LY — GRAY® (@GRAYsingapore) October 23, 2021

どの色味もカッコいい

これらは｢ALTER EGO｣というシリーズで、航空グレードのチタンをフライス加工で削り出し、TPU素材のハウジングの上に重ねるよう装着しています。

焼けた自動車のマフラーみたいなオーロラ色が500個限定で36万3594円、ゴールドが30万6764円、ステルスと呼ばれる黒だと26万1301円、最安の銀色のタイタニアムでも21万5837円というセレブ価格。特にオーロラは個別に焼きを入れているので、ひとつずつ個性があって500個限定なのです。

A new year, a new iPhone, and a new canvas for us to push the boundaries for the possibilities of an iPhone companion. Presenting the ALTER EGO for the iPhone 13/13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the new harmony of futurism and craftsmanship.



Available for pre-order now. #iPhone13Casespic.twitter.com/QCt2OIDnrh — GRAY® (@GRAYsingapore) October 22, 2021

｢アナタ｣の反逆性に触発されたデザイン

デザインは｢アナタ｣が持つ反逆性に触発されたとのこと。iPhoneを力の象徴とし、特別なアナタが手にするのに相応しい、普通とは違うものに仕立て上げました。

確かに強烈な個性と重厚で無骨な感じも、メカ好きに刺さりそうなデザインですよね。ここまでのお金が出せる方はぜひ！