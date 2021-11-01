  • NEW
      チタン製でエッジが効いたデザイン。iPhone13用超高級バンパー、30万円でいかが？

      岡本玄介
      Image: GRAY

      まるで彫刻作品のように前衛的。

      iPhoneやApple Watchのケースを作っているGRAYから、チタン製で軽くて丈夫なiPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Maxの四隅と背面を守るバンパーが発売されました。

      背面は鏡写しの｢y｣と漢字の｢｣が組み合わさったような何とも先進的なデザインで、4色あるカラバリが約21万円～30万円と、これまたビックリドッキリなお値段になっています。

      どの色味もカッコいい

      これらは｢ALTER EGO｣というシリーズで、航空グレードのチタンをフライス加工で削り出し、TPU素材のハウジングの上に重ねるよう装着しています。

      焼けた自動車のマフラーみたいなオーロラ色が500個限定で36万3594円、ゴールドが30万6764円、ステルスと呼ばれる黒だと26万1301円、最安の銀色のタイタニアムでも21万5837円というセレブ価格。特にオーロラは個別に焼きを入れているので、ひとつずつ個性があって500個限定なのです。

      ｢アナタ｣の反逆性に触発されたデザイン

      デザインは｢アナタ｣が持つ反逆性に触発されたとのこと。iPhoneを力の象徴とし、特別なアナタが手にするのに相応しい、普通とは違うものに仕立て上げました。

      211028_gray2
      Image: GRAY

      確かに強烈な個性と重厚で無骨な感じも、メカ好きに刺さりそうなデザインですよね。ここまでのお金が出せる方はぜひ！

      Source: Twitter via GRAY via YANKO DESIGN

      GRAY

