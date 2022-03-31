  • NEW
  • CATEGORY
  • TAG
  • FEATURE

    タグ一覧へ

      ウクライナ政府がオンラインNFT美術館を開設。戦争の記憶を残すためブロックチェーンを活用

      • author 岡本玄介
      ウクライナ政府がオンラインNFT美術館を開設。戦争の記憶を残すためブロックチェーンを活用
      Image: META HISTORY

      デジタルとアートの力で戦争の記録と支援金獲得。

      ロシアに侵攻されているウクライナが、ブロックチェーン技術を使ってアートで戦争の記録を残し、それらの作品を売ることで支援金に充てようと、オンラインNFTアート美術館｢META HISTORY｣を開設しました。

      その発表は、ウクライナ第一副首相兼デジタル改革担当大臣であるミハイロ・フェドロフ氏によって行なわれました。

      ロシアが戦車でウクライナを破壊している中、我々は革命的なブロックチェーン技術に頼ります。戦争の記録を残し、ウクライナの在り方と自由を祝う場所として、NFT美術館META HISTORYが設立されました

      5時45分

      ｢META HISTORY｣では、ロシアが特別軍事作戦を開始した午前5時45分から、54の作品が時系列で並んでいます。そこには直接的な絵や、風刺めいたイラスト、Gifアニメが並び、それぞれから悲しみや怒りや愛が感じられます。

      ブロックチェーンの上手な使い方

      NFTの基幹技術となるブロックチェーンは、ひとつのサーバーにデータを保存するのではなく、分散して世界各地のコンピューターに暗号化されるのが特徴のひとつです。なので、万が一戦火で特定のサーバーが破壊されたとしても、NFTアートに対して支払った（アートを購入した）という事実が失われることがありません。

      売り上げは全額デジタル変革省へ

      ｢META HISTORY｣に展示されたNFT作品は、3月30日から販売を開始し、売り上げはウクライナ軍や国民への支援金に使われます。デジタル通貨なら現金と違って送金がすぐなので、すぐに活用されますね。あちこちのNFTコレクターたちから、寄付とパフォーマンスを兼ねてかなりの金額で買われるのでは？と予想されます。

      アートは要らないから寄付だけしたいという場合も、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、テザーの振り込みアドレスが公開されているので、我こそはと思う方は下のツイートをどうぞ。

      Source: Twitter (1, 2), META HISTORY via COINTELEGRAPH, INTERESTING ENGINEERING

        あわせて読みたい

        LATEST NEWS

        GIZMODO REVIEWS

        MORE