ウクライナ政府がオンラインNFT美術館を開設。戦争の記憶を残すためブロックチェーンを活用

デジタルとアートの力で戦争の記録と支援金獲得。

ロシアに侵攻されているウクライナが、ブロックチェーン技術を使ってアートで戦争の記録を残し、それらの作品を売ることで支援金に充てようと、オンラインNFTアート美術館｢META HISTORY｣を開設しました。

その発表は、ウクライナ第一副首相兼デジタル改革担当大臣であるミハイロ・フェドロフ氏によって行なわれました。

While Russia uses tanks to destroy Ukraine, we rely on revolutionary blockchain tech. @Meta_History_UA NFT-Museum is launched. The place to keep the memory of war. And the place to celebrate the Ukrainian identity and freedom. Check here: https://t.co/IrNV0w54tg — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 25, 2022

ロシアが戦車でウクライナを破壊している中、我々は革命的なブロックチェーン技術に頼ります。戦争の記録を残し、ウクライナの在り方と自由を祝う場所として、NFT美術館META HISTORYが設立されました

5時45分

｢META HISTORY｣では、ロシアが特別軍事作戦を開始した午前5時45分から、54の作品が時系列で並んでいます。そこには直接的な絵や、風刺めいたイラスト、Gifアニメが並び、それぞれから悲しみや怒りや愛が感じられます。

FACT + ART = MetaHistoryMetaHistory is a unity of Art and History. Concrete and steadfast language of facts on the one side. Empathic and free-spirited soul of Art on the other. MetaHistory is a Museum of the objective War facts and personal sensations related to such facts. pic.twitter.com/0s7wlbYyiZ — META HISTORY: Museum of War (@Meta_History_UA) March 17, 2022

ブロックチェーンの上手な使い方

NFTの基幹技術となるブロックチェーンは、ひとつのサーバーにデータを保存するのではなく、分散して世界各地のコンピューターに暗号化されるのが特徴のひとつです。なので、万が一戦火で特定のサーバーが破壊されたとしても、NFTアートに対して支払った（アートを購入した）という事実が失われることがありません。

Diversity is a key. MetaHistory is the constant fact of history and a personal view of an artist. Hundreds of creative people representing visual art: oil, 3D, motion, generative, calligraphy, abstract and more… We fight together, we create together! pic.twitter.com/KyFJbDWO1I — META HISTORY: Museum of War (@Meta_History_UA) March 19, 2022

売り上げは全額デジタル変革省へ

｢META HISTORY｣に展示されたNFT作品は、3月30日から販売を開始し、売り上げはウクライナ軍や国民への支援金に使われます。デジタル通貨なら現金と違って送金がすぐなので、すぐに活用されますね。あちこちのNFTコレクターたちから、寄付とパフォーマンスを兼ねてかなりの金額で買われるのでは？と予想されます。

アートは要らないから寄付だけしたいという場合も、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、テザーの振り込みアドレスが公開されているので、我こそはと思う方は下のツイートをどうぞ。

Stand with the people of Ukraine Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Ethereum. Bitcoin and Tether (USDTtrc20)



BTC — 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH — 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14



USDT (trc20) — TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy pic.twitter.com/DidsD3fz2v — META HISTORY: Museum of War (@Meta_History_UA) March 3, 2022