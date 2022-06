著名アナリストKuo氏｢AirTag売れてますね、次世代モデルも開発されると思います｣

そろそろ電池交換の時期かな?

発売から既に1年以上が経過したAirTagですが、数年以内にApple(アップル)は次世代モデルを発売するかもしれません。

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.